Family and friends of the E.W. Wyatt Middle School Class of 2025 packed the school’s gym Tuesday morning for the 8th grade bridging ceremony. The festivities marked the end of what has been a challenging year for teachers and students alike.
Students and guests were welcomed to the ceremony by 8th grader Lucy Watson. Attendees were led in the pledge of allegiance by 8th grader Tyrenz Ferguson. In a speech to her fellow classmates, Watson cited the hard work of Odicci Alexander. Alexander is a senior pitcher for the James Madison University softball team, who recently rose to national stardom during a Cinderella run in the College World Series. Watson mentioned how Alexander, a Boydton native, had to work extra hard to find the success she has come into.
Students were also offered a charge by 2021 Greensville County High School class President Imani Lee and Principal Lameka Harrison. Harrison said she was excited to greet the Class of 2025 in the fall, and to see them become the “champs” she knows they will be.
After students were awarded their bridging ceremony certificate, WMS Principal Dr. Marcus Carey introduced Emporia Mayor Carolyn Carey to offer a word of congratulations to the outgoing 8th grade class.
Dr. Marcus Carey said he was incredibly proud of this graduating class after what was an incredibly difficult year for all.
“Very proud, very proud,” Carey said. “They’ve shown great resilience fighting through this pandemic. Many of them did not have computer systems, they did not have adequate learning environments, but they pushed through. So we’re very much so proud of them.”
Special recognition awards were also presented to students who achieved great academic and civic success. Students received awards for math, English, science, civics and economics, as well as BETA club, electives and citizenship. Many students also received diligence awards for great attendance and hard work.
