By day, Adrian Hargrove — graduate of the Greensville County class of 2006 — is a teacher at Family Life Academy Charter School in the Bronx, New York. In her spare time, however, she has helped write for several educational music albums for children under the “MUScience” banner.
One of those albums has now led directly to having her name engraved in history as an Emmy award winner.
Last year, the New York-based Xposure Edutainment Network turned one of her albums, “MUScience: Explore and Discover While Singing and Dancing”, into an animated segment for the Internet. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at the 65th Annual New York Emmy Awards, that segment was announced as the winner in the “Children/Youth Long Form Content” category. Hargrove is listed as an animator for the segment.
The original music album consists of eight songs based on scientific concepts intended to make them fun for children to learn.
Another project that Hargrove was involved in for Xposure, “Colorful Beginnings”, was also nominated for an Emmy in the same category. “Colorful Beginnings” is a series of animated short films “featuring foundational themes all children must be exposed to”, such as “The Vowel Step Song”, “Sanitation Station”, and “One Day My Plane Will Be Air Force One”.
Both “Colorful Beginnings” and the animated adaptation of “MUScience” are available on Xposure’s online video platform, “Watch Club XTV”.
Hargrove has also written a handwriting booklet entitled, “The Melanin in Me”, which contains stories about prominent African-American historical figures arranged in alphabetical order.
While Adrian Hargrove has long since left Emporia behind, much of her family remains in the area, including her mother Lisie, who currently works at the Virginia Department of Corrections.
At some point in the future, Hargrove plans to return to the Greensville/Emporia area where she grew up, touring all four schools in the Greensville County Public School system to talk to students about how they can incorporate music into their learning.
