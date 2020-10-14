RICHMOND - Attorney General Mark R. Herring has asked the Court to extend the deadline for voter registration by two days, through October 15, because of a registration system outage that lasted several hours, preventing Virginians from registering to vote on the final day before the deadline. In his response brief, Herring says that, "defendants recognize the importance of access to the voting booth and would ask this Court to extend the voter registration deadline to Oct. 15.
A hearing is scheduled for this morning at 9 a.m. in front of Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. in the Eastern District of Virginia.
