The Emporia City Council voted to keep Janey Bush on the GCPS School Board.
Bush will serve a four-year term that expires on Dec. 31, 2024. The long-time board member is a former teacher in the GCPS Division.
Tuesday’s City Council meeting was the government body’s final gathering of 2020. The next Emporia City Council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Council Chambers of the municipal building at 201 South Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.