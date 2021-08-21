LAWRENCEVILLE – The Taste of Brunswick Festival Planning Committee met on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at the Brunswick County Airport and those attending were: Sheriff Brian Roberts, George Daniel, Lois Daniel, Wendy Grimm, Wendy Wright, Dixie Walker, Melissa Boucher, Kimberly Martin, Sergeant Chad Clary, Dr. Alfonzo Seward, Julian Moore, Phil Pair, Leslie Pair and Tiquan Goode.
The ad book is available and committee members were asked to help distribute the books.
Tentatively the Silver Eagle Band will perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Feature Attraction Band will perform from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Virginia Wheels will again sponsor the Car Show, a crowd favorite.
Sheriff Roberts said there will be two entrances to the grounds and he expects the most people to be arriving between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Vendors and participants will be asked to be set up by 9 a.m.
The committee voted to increase the fee to $50 for arts and crafts and $100 for food vendors. The prices increase after Aug. 31, 2021 to $70 and $120. The deadline to participate as a vendor is Sept. 17, 2021, with no exceptions.
The Brunswick County Stewmasters Association will sponsor the Brunswick Stew Cook-off. First, second, third and fourth place winners will be chosen. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. Stew is ready by 11 a.m. and sold by the cup or bowl and quarts are available for sale after 1 p.m. The cost is $9 per quart, $3 per bowl and $1 per sample.
There will be activities for the whole family including a petting zoo, inflatables, live music all day and lots of vendors.
The next planning meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick County Airport. Volunteers are welcome.
For more information about the festival call (434) 848-2728 or (434) 848-3154 or visit the website at www.tasteofbrunswickfestival.com.
