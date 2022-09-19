Two men, including 26-year-old Emporia native Tayshaun E. Hawkins, have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in South Hill.
The incident took place just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 11 behind a Dollar Tree store in South Hill. According to a press release from the South Hill Police Department, both victims — neither of whom have been identified — were eventually taken to hospitals in Richmond and Petersburg. One has been released, while the other remains in critical condition.
After gathering evidence from the crime scene, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Ridgewood Avenue in South Hill. This led to another search at a house in Kenbridge, where police took two suspects into custody.
Hawkins, as well as an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile, were arrested and charged with malicious wounding, two counts of attempted murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Hawkins was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Hawkins is currently being held at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, while the unidentified juvenile is being held at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Center in Danville.
The South Hill Police Department asks that anyone with any information on this crime contact them at (434) 447-3104, or Mecklenburg Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477.
