ROANOKE RAPIDS N.C — Roanoke Rapids and Weldon, North Carolina police seek the whereabouts of an Emporia man following a Monday morning chase which ended when his vehicle struck five parked vehicles in Weldon.
The suspect fled the scene, leaving his injured girlfriend in the car. She was transported to Vidant North hospital for treatment. RRPD Lt. J. Baggett identified the suspect as James L. Odom, 34, of Emporia.
Baggett saw the suspect's vehicle pass him while responding to reports of a woman getting pushed out of a car. The officer reversed his direction and activated his lights and siren. The suspect accelerated his speed and drove to Weldon. Baggett saw smoke and discovered the crash.
Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said officers discovered 3.9 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.
The Weldon Police Department filed charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, and failure to report an accident.
Martin said the RRPD filed charges against Odom of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, fleeing to elude arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and reckless driving, and driving while license revoked. On Wednesday morning, Martin said his department is seeking the whereabouts of Odom.
"It would be better for everybody if he would go ahead and turn himself in," Martin said.
If anyone has any information of the suspect's whereabouts, call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810.You can also call the Weldon Police Department at 252-536-3136, or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.
