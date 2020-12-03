Black Friday has come and gone as millions of Americans began their holiday shopping hunting for bargains. Small businesses, such as Emporia’s Reflections by Sandra, played a critical role locally in the shopping extravaganza.
Sandra Seward’s shop is an example of a business that provides multiple services to its customers. You’ll find jewelry, specialized items, and a site to get your hair done. Now that winter is coming the tanning bed at the shop may see more use by customers seeking that perfect tan. Reflections by Sandra certainly is the proverbial one-stop shop.
On Friday and Saturday, Seward discounted most of the store’s merchandise by 20% or more. The open house piqued the curiosity of new customers. Long-time customers such as Teresa Ferguson were also more than happy to visit the business.
“It’s the best little shop in town,” Ferguson said. “If they don’t have it, they’ll find it. I just ordered something today. Sandra will text me as soon as it comes in. The people here are very friendly and they’re going to talk to you. I love this place.”
The Reflections by Sandra Open House could not have gone better. Seward said the turnout of customers exceeded her expectations.
With Christmas less than a month away, Reflections by Sandra is the perfect spot for many to find gifts for friends and family. Specialized monogramming of jewelry is one specialty offered by the business that is popular with customers. As popular as the services and merchandise are with customers, it is outdone by the friendly atmosphere.
“It’s a wonderful store,” Robin Powell said. “They have great gifts. It’s my happy place.”
Seward was born and raised in Emporia-Greensville and recognized the importance of people shopping locally, not only at Reflections by Sandra but also in other community businesses.
The 113 North Main St. shop will hit the 4-year anniversary mark at its current site. Previously the store was on Baker St.
Seward describes her business as a store for working people. The merchandise is affordable, and the small-town friendly atmosphere is priceless for those employed at the shop and the customers.
With Black Friday followed by Small Business Saturday, the focus of shopping local was not lost on customers dropping in to say hello and do a little shopping.
“I shop local to help keep our businesses running,” Diana Blick said. “It’s important for people to support our local businesses.”
On Friday and Saturday, Seward’s open house was a show of her appreciation for her customers.
The tell-tale result of the event was the apparent appreciation the customers showed in return.
