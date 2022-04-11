For the first weekend of April, two of Emporia’s finest took a trip to Orlando, Florida. They weren’t there to go to Walt Disney World, however; they traveled to Central Florida for the Spring 2022 CALEA Conference.
Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw and Captain David Shidell were there to appear before a three-member panel of law enforcement professionals from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Once it was over, the Emporia Police Department had not only retained its original accreditation for Law Enforcement, but also received a second endorsement for Communications.
According to CALEA’s website, the Emporia Police Department is one of only three municipal law enforcement agencies, and 12 agencies of any kind, in Virginia to receive the Communications accreditation. With a communications staff numbering eight, it is by far the smallest.
The department received its first CALEA accreditation in the spring of 2018, after a process that lasted over two years. This accreditation was Pinksaw’s main goal when he was first became chief of the Emporia Police Department in January 2015. To achieve this dual accreditation meant complying with CALEA’s required 484 standards for Law Enforcement certification, and another 207 for the Public Safety Communications Accreditation.
During the first accreditation process from 2015-18, this meant installing an evidence locker and updating official procedures that hadn’t changed for over 20 years. Each accreditation is good for a period of four years, during which time the organization must produce annual status reports. At the end of the four-year period, the organization will go through the accreditation process all over again.
“It was truly an honor to represent the City of Emporia and accepting the Police Department’s Second Award for Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation and the agency’s Initial Award for Public Safety Communications Accreditation Saturday night at the CALEA conference,” said Pinksaw in a press release. “CALEA Advanced Law Enforcement and Public Safety Communications Accreditation is truly the gold standard in public safety and the Emporia Police Department will continue to strive to provide the highest quality service to the citizens and visitors of the City of Emporia.”
