Ahead of the in-person return of students on March 15, Greensville Elementary School teachers, staff and students have filmed an instruction video to inform parents of new policies and procedures in place to keep everyone safe.
Greensville County Public School Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans said the video would also ask parents for their help in making the transition back to classrooms seamless for everyone.
“Nothing has been normal about this school year,” Evans said, “so this return is not going to be normal either. But we definitely need their help and their assistance to make it as smooth as possible. We want to share with them the mitigation strategies that will be in place for students.”
Students returning to in-person learning will be required to wear masks at all times, as will any parents escorting children into the school building. Everyone entering the building will have their temperature checked. Contact-free, and hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the school for regular use. Facilities will also be cleaned and sanitized frequently throughout each school day.
Evans and GCPS staff are also asking parents to self-assess their children before they leave the house every morning. If children register a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees, show any COVID-19 related symptoms or experience an exposure to a COVID-positive person, parents are asked to keep them home.
Beginning on March 15, students’ asynchronous learning days will switch from Fridays to Wednesdays. These days offer students in a virtual setting time to learn and develop while not in front of a screen or device.
Along with the change in independent learning days comes a new weekly schedule for the return to in-person learning. Students grades PreK-5 will be in classrooms on Mondays and Tuesdays, and learning virtually on Thursdays and Fridays. Students grades 6-12 will be on the opposite schedule, learning virtually on Mondays and Tuesdays and in-person on Thursdays and Fridays. Meals will be provided to students as they enter the building, and will be eaten in classrooms as opposed to in the cafeteria.
GES students and teachers helped create the Return to Learn video on Friday. The video shows how students will board and exit the school buses, as well as what to do once they enter the building every day. Each school bus will feature one student per seat, with the exception of students from the same household. Students are also asked to maintain a safe 6 foot distance from one another as they are exiting the buses. The video also features a special “welcome back” greeting from teachers of every grade.
