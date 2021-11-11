Greensville-Emporia Transit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the opening of its brand new bus stop at the Wal-Mart on Market Drive in Emporia. On hand were several officials from Greensville County, the town of Emporia, and Wal-Mart.
Although the station had actually been open and taking passengers since Monday, Nov. 1, the ribbon-cutting ceremony lent an air of legitimacy to the occasion.
“Adding this stop has been a multi-year process that was made possible by the vision, support, and leadership of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors and the Emporia City Council,” said County Administrator Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge. “We are excited about this expanded transit service which will positively impact the vitality and growth of our community.”
Greensville-Emporia Transit operates a 14-stop route that cycles every hour from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the first stop at Golden Leaf Commons. The new Wal-Mart stop is the very last on the new route. To maintain the hourly schedule, stop times have been slightly adjusted.
G.E.T. has also removed the stop at Lee Street, located at the former location of the E.G.R.A. parks. According to Assistant County Administrator Gary Cifers, that was the stop with the lowest ridership.
Greensville-Emporia Transit began service in late 2017, bringing public transit service to Emporia and Greensville County for the first time. It survived a brief scare in 2018 when the Emporia City Council voted to pull its share of funding from the venture, only to reverse course months later after public pressure.
For subscribers to both the print and digital editions of the Independent-Messenger, the new G.E.T. schedule is available on page 3 of the Sunday. Oct. 24 publication.
