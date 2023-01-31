On Nov. 9, Hermie Sadler launched his campaign bid for the newly drawn District 17 seat that includes Emporia and Greensville County. Until nearly two years ago, politics never crossed the mind of the former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports analyst. Why would it? Sadler despises politics.
Though Sadler is an Emporia native, for most of his adult life, his true home was the road. He was driving a racecar during his early adult life. He followed with 16 years as a racing analyst on Fox Television. Sadler’s life on the road brought constant air travel, hotels, rental cars, and traveling alone. More importantly, life on the road meant time away from his wife Angie and his daughters Cora, Halie, and Naomi. In November 2019, Sadler left FOX Sports and came home to help run the businesses he owns in Southside Virginia.
His work in the racing world meant missing his oldest daughter Cora’s games as a cheerleader at the University of North Carolina. Considering Sadler is himself a UNC graduate, he would have loved to attend more games than he has, but missing his daughter cheering for the Tar Heels was worse. Last spring, he didn’t miss out when his youngest daughter Naomi stepped on the softball diamond as a freshman for Randolph-Macon in Ashland. Cora earned All Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors as the Yellow Jackets marched to the Super Regionals and finished 35-11.
“Of all the cool things I’ve done in my life, including racing in the Daytona 500, I never had more fun than I had traveling around watching Naomi and her team play ball last year,” Sadler said.”
Sadler saw things he didn’t like when he left FOX and spent more time running his businesses. He saw things happening with the General Assembly in Richmond that he believed were harming small businesses and harmful to communities such as Emporia-Greensville.
One law negatively impacted Sadler’s companies and other small businesses that became effective July 1, 2021. Then Gov. Ralph Northam signed SB-971 passed by the Virginia General Assembly banning skill games. Sadler’s legal team received a reprieve from circuit court Judge Louis Lerner to temporarily halt the skill games ban on Dec. 6, 2021. The Virginia Supreme Court refused to weigh in on the decision later that month. On Dec. 5, 2022, Lerner ruled against language tucked into the budget bill that would have resulted in ending the skill games.
“The judge told them their law is still unconstitutional, but now you have also violated something in the Virginia Constitution called the Single Subject Rule,” Sadler said. “One law is supposed to create criminal law on one subject. One law can’t govern two things.”
Sadler hopes the Virginia General Assembly will pass legislation during the current session to allow the skill games to continue as they had before July 1, 2021. If not, the battle will continue sometime after the General Assembly session ends.
Sadler said it’s his opinion that big casino interests lobbied the Virginia legislature to put the skill games ban into legislation. People ask him why he is against Rosie’s Gaming Emporium coming to Emporia. He isn’t.
“The majority of people in Emporia voted for Rosie’s to come to Emporia,” he said. “We’re going to embrace Rosie’s coming here. My fight is I firmly believe that all industries should operate on the same playing field as everybody else. No more. No less — especially in small towns like Emporia, where we live. Small businesses are the backbone of our communities. When you get into situations where industries with a lot of money, power, and influence get to dictate the legislation they are going to operate under, it’s a scary proposition for people in business.”
As a citizen, Sadler made many trips to Richmond for General Assembly sessions. He’s frustrated with what he sees. The Emporia native believes there are too many representatives in the General Assembly who are only worried about cocktail parties and the like. They are the group not busy working on the issues important to Virginians. He clarified that there are good General Assembly members that fall outside that category.
If elected, Sadler said he would represent all people in the district regardless of political affiliations. He hopes to bring everybody to the table to work on important issues and to get things done for the citizens.
Sadler’s opponent in the primary is 64th District Virginia House Delegate Emily Brewer. The candidate representing the Republican Party on the ticket will be chosen via a convention. Sadler would prefer a primary allowing voters to cast ballots in their own districts as they do during a general election. However, he will follow the process chosen by the party to select its candidate. Sadler expects the convention will be held in May or June.
“I love this community,” he said. “My hope is that I can bring some positive change and use the voice this seat will have for our area to draw attention to the needs that we have. People in northern Virginia and Hampton Roads have too much power and too much money. They run the whole show. They have a lot of pull. We have to use this opportunity to speak up and speak loud for Southside Virginia.”
