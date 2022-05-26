Communication officers promptly responding to a distress call is sometimes the difference between life and death. Taylor Grizzard and Ja’meshia Peterson are two such officers accomplishing the feat on April 12.
A dispatcher received a call regarding an opioid overdose on Washington St. Arriving officers found the patient unresponsive. The communications officers provided pre-hospital instructions to the responding Emporia Police Department personnel on the scene.
With all available EMS workers already on other calls, the police officers transported the patient to the hospital. From there, the patient was transported to VCU.
“When the folks on the transport to VCU realized what happened, they said if it wasn’t for the officers and dispatchers quick decision-making the individual would have died,” EPD Chief Rick Pinksaw said. “Sgt. Clary, Officer Gaddy, Detective Simmons and the dispatchers Taylor Grizzard and Ja’meshia Peterson really went above and beyond the call of duty. Our goal is always to save lives. That’s part of our values statement. These officers and dispatchers lived unto it.”
On May 19, the police chief presented Taylor and Grizzard with the lifesaving awards.
