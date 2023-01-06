HOPEWELL, VA – After serving as executive director of John Randolph Foundation for 17 years, Mrs. Lisa H. Sharpe has retired this week and passed the torch to Mr. Kevin S. Foster.
Mrs. Sharpe joined John Randolph Foundation in 1998 as Director of Development and Grants Management and became Executive Director in 2005. She was instrumental in establishing the Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS) Hopewell-Prince George Clinic, CVHS’s school-based health center in Hopewell High School, and bringing Conexus to the Tri-Cities community for vision screenings in schools. Mrs. Sharpe led the Foundation to invest strategically in youth development and the demonstrable reduction of teen pregnancy in the Tri-Cities region. Because of her wholistic approach to health and education, many healthy eating and active living programs have flourished in our community, such as SwimRVA, Greater Richmond Fit4Kids, SportsBackers, and FOLAR (Friends of the Lower Appomattox River). Today, the Foundation is stronger because of her leadership. In 2018, she led John Randolph Foundation to become an accredited community foundation - a voluntary audit adhering to 26 stringent standards. During her tenure, Mrs. Sharpe oversaw a growth in assets from $34 million to $48 million.
After her retirement on January 3rd, 2023, Mrs. Sharpe will continue to make a difference through the permanently endowed Sharpe Family Community Fund at John Randolph Foundation, which has supported Hopewell Humane Society and New Hope Animal Rescue.
John Randolph Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin S. Foster as its next Executive Director. A native of Prince George County, Mr. Foster has served as the Director of Programs for John Randolph Foundation since 2016, managing the Foundation’s Grant Program and Accounting/Finance. “I truly believe in the power of this community foundation. We get to work with the most passionate nonprofit leaders and generous donors. Every day at JRF, I leave work feeling like I’ve made a difference. I am so humbled and grateful for this opportunity to continue serving the Tri-Cities community.”
Prior to joining the Foundation’s staff, Mr. Foster volunteered on the Foundation’s Board of Trustees for nine years from 2007 to 2015. His professional experience includes working as a certified public accountant with the firm of Mitchell, Wiggins & Company, serving as Manager of Office and Member Services with Prince George Electric Cooperative, serving as Controller for The Oak, Inc., a regional retailer, and as the Vice President of Finance and Information Technology for The Bank of Southside Virginia.
Mr. Foster served for 12 years on the Prince George County School Board, Rowanty Vocational Technical Center Board, and three years with the Board of Trustees of the Prince George Emergency Crew. Mr. Foster is currently in his 40th year volunteering with Prince George Volunteer Fire Department, just recently serving as the Fire Chief. He is an ordained elder with Gregory Memorial Presbyterian Church where he previously served as Treasurer. Mr. Foster is married with two adult children, and he enjoys spending time with family and friends in the outdoors as well as in music and theatre venues.
ABOUT JOHN RANDOLPH FOUNDATION
John Randolph Foundation partners with donors and organizations to support healthy communities and bright futures in the Tri-Cities region of Virginia. Through the generosity of our donors, John Randolph Foundation has invested more than $26 million in the community through charitable grants and awarded 1,800 students with $2.4 million in scholarships since 1995. The Foundation is one of 14 health legacy foundations in Virginia and is the only accredited community foundation among them. Today, the Foundation manages 104 funds established by generous donors to support a variety of charitable causes. To learn more, please visit www.johnrandolphfoundation.org.
