Women of Emporia-Greensville and the surrounding area recently gathered in fellowship at Veterans Memorial Park. The group had a simple purpose: to worship God and pray for the community.
Linda Thomas of Thomas Family Boots on the Ground appealed to others to make sure they were all “born again” as she asked for salvation for all in attendance. Thomas also pleaded with everyone to pray for the youth in the Emporia-Greensville community.
“It’s glorious,” Valerie Taylor said of the gathering. “It’s the second time I’ve come. The truth has got to be said about the Kingdom of Heaven.”
Women’s Community Unity Fellowship First Lady Nancy Zeiders got the ball rolling as the women gathered under the pavilion canopy. Zeiders gave a call to order, followed by a scriptural reading from Joan Penny Lakeson of Emporia’s Word of Like Assemblies of God. Valerie Spruill delivered a prayer leading Thomas into her presentation.
The one-hour gathering ended with a trip to a tent near the pavilion for a chef salad and cookies from Cornerstone Subway.
The Women’s Community Fellowship Team first put the gatherings together in 2018. It meets every first Wednesday of the month on a conference line call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.