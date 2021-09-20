A month-long investigation resulted in the arrest of Antonio Alphonso Elder and Dana Lamont Smith.
On Thursday, the Emporia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 700 block of Halifax St. The Virginia State Police Meherrin Drug Task Force and Greensville County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the effort.
Elder was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of felony sell or distribute a controlled substance schedule I or II. He was being held at Southside Regional Jail on a $15,000 secured bond.
Smith was charged with felony conspiracy to sell a controlled substance Schedule I or II. He was being held at Southside Regional Jail on an $8,500 secured bond.
According to a press release from the EPD, the arrests result from a lengthy narcotics investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, with more charges pending.
City of Emporia building officials condemned the residence, deeming it an unsafe dwelling place in which to live.
Both Elder and Smith were scheduled for an at 8:30 a.m. Monday court appearance.
