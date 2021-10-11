The Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority has received almost $20 million worth of loans to finance the expansion of the Jarratt Water Treatment Plant. The four-person board of directors unanimously approved the loans at Monday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
According to assistant director Glen Gibson, the GCWSA first formulated the plan to expand the Jarratt plant as far back as 2019, when they contracted South Hill-based engineering firm B&B Consultants to put together a preliminary report. This report was updated at some point in 2021 with new cost estimates.
GCWSA will spend the first 12 months of the project soliciting sealed bids from outside contractors. After that, the construction is estimated to be complete in 24 months.
By the time the project is fully completed in 2025, the newly-expanded plant should output six million gallons per day, triple its current output of two million.
The expansion is estimated to cost $19,488,000. Funding for the project was split almost evenly into two separate loans, both of which will be financed by the United States Department of Agriculture through its Rural Development program. During Monday’s meeting, Gibson professed that the expansion would not only support the local economy, but would be vital to the success of the Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center (MAMaC) — the 1,600-acre mega-site still under development in Greensville County. GCWSA already provides water and sewer services to the site.
“GCWSA has no unallocated capacity in the existing 2 million gallon per day Jarratt Water Treatment Plant,” said Gibson in an e-mail. “The expansion will provide an additional 4 mgd of water for commercial, industrial and residential growth in Greensville County. MAMaC is one of the industrial sites that will benefit from the Water Treatment Plant construction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.