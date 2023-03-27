-
Virginia State University

ETTRICK, Va. - On March 22, amid National Agriculture week, Virginia State University College of Agriculture hosted agriculture-awareness events on campus celebrating food, fiber, and well-being while dispelling misconceptions about the industry and expounding on the need for minority students to become involved in Virginia's number one industry.

The inaugural VSU Ag Fest Block Party on campus kicked off the celebration. Hundreds attended, including students, faculty, staff, community members, and government officials. Most were there to learn more about agriculture. Through food, music, ag research showcases, live animals, fashion designs, hydroponic plant displays, and physical activities, the College of Agriculture exposed the crowd to how the industry affects everyday life.

