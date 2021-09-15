The 59th Annual Virginia Peanut Festival Pageant will be held 2 p.m.Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Golden Leaf Commons.
With 26 contestants, this year’s Mask-uerade themed pageant is sure to be a big hit. Contestants range from newborn to high school ages. For the past few years, The Virginia Peanut Festival has added a scholarship to the program, aiding those contestants in high school for their future plans.
The director of the pageant started a dress closet in 2019, allowing interested contestants dress choices for those who may need help finding a dress for the pageant.
The community came together again this year with dresses no longer used or needed for this event and a big thank you for all who donated. This is something the pageant will hope to keep going for years to come. These contestants and family members will have a day full of fun and fashion, so we invite the community to be a part as well. Tickets must be purchased in advance for admission to the pageant.
Tickets can be purchased at Reflections by Sandra/Thairapy by Shannon at 113 North Main Street for $5 until Friday Sept 17. We look forward to a great show, and if you see the contestants out and about please wish them the best!
