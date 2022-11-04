SUSSEX COUNTY —The Sussex Department of Social Services hosted a Trunk-or-Treat event for the Head Start, Pre-K and Kindergarten scholars of Sussex County. This event took place on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The staff took the time out of their busy schedules to cater to the students. The little ones were dressed in their Trick or Treat costumes, many of the staff engaged in the fun of watching them being so excited. Staff members also dressed in their costumes, as well as decorated their office doors.
The students were greeted at the receptionist desk and they were each given a bag to Trick-or-Treat with. The bag contained informational items about which services the Department of Social Services provides to the public, a Halloween themed pencil and their first bag of treats.
The students then took their time and went door to door throughout the office collecting their goodies.
Events like these offers the agency the rewards of viewing things from a child’s perspective and gives the agency an opportunity to give back to the community and inform them in the process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.