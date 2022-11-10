Pam Taylor has been in the field of nursing ever since 1996, and nearly all of that time has been spent as a caregiver at the Eugene H. Bloom Retirement Center in Emporia.
This past month, Taylor was recognized for her more than quarter-century of distinguished service in the field with the Virginia Assisted Living Association’s “Caregiver of the Year” award for 2022.
The award ceremony took place Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton. Taylor beat out five other candidates for the honor. Other awards presented at the ceremony included “Administrator of the Year” and ”Facility of the Year”.
Taylor was driven toward the field of nursing mainly through the experience of looking after her grandmother and her mother, the latter of whom had cancer.
“Taking care of the residents…that’s my favorite part of it. It’s being with them, taking care of them,” said Taylor. “Ever since 1996 I’ve been working in nursing and I really enjoyed taking care of the residents.”
“The resident is the main thing. It’s to make sure their life has good quality, and we’re giving them the best care we can give them,” said Bloom Center administrator Ann Temple, who herself won the VALA’s Administrator of the Year award in 2011.
One of those responsibilities is to make sure the residents get outside and have some fun every once in a while, which is what happened when the Bloom center hosted a party for the residents on Halloween night.
“They were worn out at the end of the day,” said Temple. “Last night…most of them were so tired they had to go to bed early because we had a party and had so much fun. They just love anything you do for them.”
