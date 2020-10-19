Hampton-based company GEM Building Corporation has purchased the 239,373 square foot industrial property at 184 and 180 Pleasant Shade Drive in Emporia.
The site will be repurposed for the operation of a wall panel and truss manufacturing plant.
The site, which sits on 43.47 acres, was purchased for $1 million from Terminal Network Solutions, LLC, a Chesapeake-based company.
The deal was brokered by Clay Culbreth of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalimer.
