Before she began her work in the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office in the fall of 2018, Tracy Moore was a stay-at-home mom. Originally from Franklin, Moore moved to Skippers when she married her husband in March of 2012. And when her daughter entered preschool, she attended training to become a certified title examiner.
Now, Moore maintains the real estate records for the Commissioner’s office. When a property changes ownership in Greensville County, it is her job to update the office’s system to reflect the change. Moore also assists residents with filling their personal property list and obtaining their business licenses within the County, as well as providing ownership information to individuals and companies.
“I get to work with people, help them by answering their questions,” Moore said. “My job allows me to develop relationships with citizens, private companies, other government agencies and other departments in the county.”
Additionally, Moore goes the extra mile to make sure that all records kept by the Commissioner’s office, whether past or present, are error-free.
“I always want my records to be accurate,” Moore said. “I encourage our citizens if they have a question, please call or come by the office. I am here to help and if I can’t I will try to direct them to someone who can.”
The Commissioner’s office was one of many affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year. The Greensville County Government Building where the office is located was closed to the public in April. The County added multiple walk-up windows in late 2020 to allow safe face-to-face interaction between County staff and residents.
“Before COVID-19, if there was a question a citizen could come in and we would look at the maps here in the office and other information to help them,” Moore said. “Now we have our walk up window and as always we have the phone to assist our citizens.”
