The Governor, Attorney General, and the Superintendent of Public Instruction filed a motion Wednesday to join Loudoun County parents in a pending lawsuit against their school board. The Loudoun parents are suing their school board for ignoring the governor’s Executive Order Two and preventing an ‘opt out’ option for mask mandates.
“When the pandemic started, Gov. Northam used his emergency powers to close down places of worship, private businesses, and schools, and impose a universal mask mandate. Nearly two years later, Gov. Youngkin is using those same emergency powers to adapt to our current phase in the same pandemic, by giving parents the ability to opt out of a school mask mandate,” said Miyares. "We have always expected this to be settled in the judicial system and have complete faith in the legal process. In the meantime, we encourage parents to listen to their school principal while this is being resolved in the courts.”
