Attorney General Jason Miyares made rare stops in Sussex and Greensville Counties on Monday, Oct. 24, as part of his Listening Tour.
First, he spent from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Golden Leaf Commons in Emporia with about 50 area law enforcement officers including Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, Dinwiddie Sheriff D.T. “Duck” Adams, Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw, Southampton County Sheriff Josh Wyche, Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts, and Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt among others. Commonwealth’s Attorneys Vincent Robinson and Patricia Watson also were in attendance.
Delegate Otto Wachsmann was with the AG during the boxed luncheon and participated in discussions which included topics like a description of Project Ceasefire, the recently announced Operation Bold Blue Line, difficulties with law enforcement having to transport those with temporary orders across the state to mental health facilities, retention and recruitment of officers, and law enforcement supplementation of salaries with local dollars among others,
“I am excited to see Attorney General Miyares visit law enforcement in our district,” said Wachsmann afterward. “It shows the state is interested in learning about our area and shows support for our law enforcement officers. The size of the turnout indicates they want the exchange of information as well.”
Following that meeting AG Miyares went to visit Keith and Mack Dunn at the family’s Oak Hill Farms near Yale in Sussex County, where he and Wachsmann also met with farmers Joey Doyle and Jared Webb.
Following an information gathering period on agricultural issues including the cost of fuel, chemical costs, and the recent change in Virginia law for Farm Use tags, the group moved to a field near the Sussex County courthouse where AG Miyares had a front row seat in the grain combine as Keith Dunn harvested soybeans grown on their land.
Afterward Dunn said, “I am honored that Attorney General Miyares visited my farm on Monday. I am also thankful that he was concerned enough to want to discuss regulations in Virginia that deal with agriculture production, and interested in what he could do to ease those burdens. I am also impressed that he understood the challenges we have all faced this year with rising input prices and availability. At the end of the visit he was able to spend some time in the combine with me harvesting soybeans and said that he was amazed at the level of technology in use on Virginia’s farms today.“
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.