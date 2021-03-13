The Lake Gaston Ladies’ club donated $3750 and dispersed the money among area elementary schools. Knowing the challenge of education during the pandemic, the Ladies designated $750 dollars to each of five local elementary schools in support of their educational efforts. Alison Munday, who spearheaded the outreach effort, presented checks to the school principals.
The five schools that received the donations are: Gaston Elementary in Northampton County, Meherrin-Powellton Elementary in Brunswick County, Everetts Elementary in Halifax County, Lacrosse Elementary in Mecklenburg, and Vaughn Elementary in Warren County. This donation will impact over 1200 local elementary students.
Teachers and staff often purchase classroom supplies with their own money, so no matter how the donations are used, we are sure the donations will be put to good use. Gaston Elementary will use the donations to off-set educational supplies not covered in their normal funds, Meherrin-Powellton Elementary will use the donations in support of their annual awards day, and Vaughn Elementary will be using the donation to assist in the costs for digital resources units in math, reading, and science. This year, with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, learning has been a uniquely challenging year for educators, staff, and especially the students who have had to adjust to a new way of learning.
The members of the Lake Gaston Ladies club understand the power of education, and as such they are continually seeking opportunities to make a difference in local schools. This donation was increased over our initial fund-raising efforts by over $100 per school, due in part to the generous donation of an anonymous member who donated their entire stimulus check to ‘pay it forward.’ Previous educationally focused outreach projects have included a ‘pen-pal’ program - writing letters to students to enable the students learning and practicing cursive handwriting and writing composition. Additionally, the club sponsors an annual scholarship that is open to club members and their extended families.
While the Ladies’ Club has not had the ability to meet this year as they normally would, at large monthly luncheons, the smaller activity groups are still meeting as local guidelines allow. These groups include, line dancing, needlework, card and game groups, and even an outdoor activity group, among others. If you are interested in becoming a Lake Gaston Ladies Club Member, please visit our website, lakegastonlc.org and click on the membership chair link on the right-hand side of the page. The Lake Gaston Ladies Club is open to ladies who live on Lake Gaston or in Lake Gaston Subdivisions. Like many in our community we are all looking forward to a time when we can get together again. Until that time we encourage everyone in the community to stay safe, stay vigilant in wearing masks and hand washing, get your vaccine when it is available, and keep reaching out to support education everywhere.
