On the morning of May 20, 2022 the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Carl Wright’s Garage located at 131 Meherrin Beach Road in Lawrenceville, Virginia had been broken into overnight and multiple items inside the business were stolen. The business was secured at closing on Thursday evening (May 19, 2022) and the burglary was discovered Friday morning at opening. The items that were stolen included numerous new gas and electric Husqvarna power tools (chainsaws, weed trimmers, pole saws and blowers), a 61”Husqvarna zero turn lawn mower, and also lawn mower blades, chaps, chain saw blades and U.S. currency. Investigators responded and processed the scene and collected evidence. It was discovered that a white GMC pickup truck with a red trailer owned by the garage was also stolen during this burglary; however, both the truck and trailer were recovered in Plymouth, North Carolina (approximately 110 miles from the scene).
Anyone with information related to this crime should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133 or Brunswick County Crime Solvers at (434) 848-2336.
