Cases of COVID-19 continue to remain dangerously high in the Emporia-Greensville area, while health officials continue to slowly vaccinate members of Phase 1A and 1B of the national vaccination plan.
Thirty-six individuals pre-registered for testing at a free, drive-thru event last Tuesday at the Virginia Co-op Extension office at 105 Oak St. That same night, 89 individuals received COVID-19 vaccines at the Golden Leaf Commons.
Meanwhile, cases in the area and across Virginia remain high. From Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, the City of Emporia reported 30 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 551 cases.
In the same time, Greensville County reported, 96 positive cases, raising its total to 1,241 cases.
As of Jan. 26, 568 vaccine doses have been administered in Emporia-Greensville, according to data reported by the Virginia Department of Health. Despite both localities reporting high rates of cases during the pandemic, the two localities continue to receive vaccinations as one area, instead of two.
