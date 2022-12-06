COVID-19 wiped out the last two annual Lights of Love Tree lighting ceremonies at the Eugene H. Bloom Center. The Hospice Support Group of Southside Virginia fundraiser returns at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Bloom Retirement Center.
“This is our Welcome Back event,” Bloom Center Administrator Ann Temple said. “I’m excited to get it back for people. We haven’t done it in two years so it is really important this year.”
The Hospice Support Group does not charge for anything it does, including its supportive services. The group functions on revenue raised from donations and fundraisers. The Lights of Love Tree Lighting ceremony is one of the top fundraisers for the Hospice Support Group. The contributions are vital to the group’s operation.
The Hospice Community Support Group is an all-volunteer organization. The Greensville County community faithfully began supporting the Hospice Support Group in 1983 and hasn’t stopped.
In 2019, the Hospice Support Group of Southside Virginia collected $4,170 at the Lights of Love tree lighting fundraiser. The revenue raised assists the organization’s efforts to help people with feeding supplements, small pharmaceutical copays, gas mileage for treatments, and other necessary things.
How does it work?
Citizens donate $5 or more to have a light placed on the tree in memory or honor of a loved one. The Hospice Support Group uses the proceeds of the tax-deductible donation to help people in the area. Mail your contribution to Lights of Love Tree Hospice Support Group, 425-B South Main Street, Emporia, VA 23847. Put your name, address, city, state, and zip code on the contribution note. Specify the names of people in honor or in memory of…
The donations are $5 per light and per person. The organization will mail a card acknowledging the gift it receives.
Temple emphasized that the tree lighting isn’t just a memorial for loved ones that are no longer with us. She said many doctors have honored their nurses with a lightbulb for the Love Tree in past years.
A reception at the Bloom Center will follow the Dec. 13 tree lighting ceremony.
“There’s always a lot of churches involved,” Temple said. “There will be singing, snacks and a lot of fun during the reception. I hope people come out and support Nancy Mitchell, the president of the Hospice Support Group. They’ve been doing this for a long time and I just love what they do for people. If someone needs a hospital bed, or someone to come in and read to people or anything. They always find a way to get it done. They’re such wonderful people, and I hope people come out and support them. This is really a worthy cause.”
