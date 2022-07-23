LITTLETON, N.C. — It proved to be a first-time opportunity to enjoy a lake for many of the group of 60 or so youth that came by bus Friday morning from southern Halifax County. They were only the first group of children that found their way to the grounds of WatersView Restaurant at Eatons Ferry Bridge.
The ‘Wake the World’ Lake Gaston event came from a Brian Washburn brainstorm he pondered while driving from Raleigh to his Lake Gaston home. Washburn spoke with AF Wake owner and world champion wakeboarder Adam Fields, who connected him with WTW founder Greg Hodgin.
“I wanted to do this because every time I drive from Raleigh to my house on Lake Gaston, I always think of all the kids that might not have the opportunity to get out on the water,” Washburn said. “Then, I get here and realize there are so many great and caring people in the community that would love to take them out by boat.”
Hodgin founded WTW in 2008, intending to bring youth to the lake to spend a day on the water. The 501(c) (3) started providing the opportunity for children to spend a day at the lake for 14 years — yet, Lake Gaston had not been one of the sites. Fields was on hand Friday to assist Washburn in his mission of bringing Hodgin’s WTW to Lake Gaston.
“I’ve always wanted to help Greg bring it to Lake Gaston,” Fields said. “Amidst all we’ve had going on, it hasn’t happened yet. Thanks to Brian Washburn and the Bruce Washburn Foundation for taking the lead and organizing this event. Brian’s been working hundreds of hours at this point in a voluntary way to coordinate with all of our volunteers, sponsors, and Billy Benson at WatersView, who is hosting the event.”
Washburn emphasized the caring people in the community. Twenty boats were registered for one purpose — to take the kids out on the water. The boat operators took the time to get certified as drivers for the event. Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lorenzo Wilkins and his crew were on hand to ensure a safe day along with the enjoyment for the kids of having a day on the water.
As the youth stepped off the bus, they were greeted by volunteers and taken through a registration process. The group walked down the steps to go through the final stages of preparation for a boat ride. They were fitted with life jackets and finally onto a boat in groups of four people. Friday marked the first time going out on Lake Gaston for Amier Phillips of Whitakers.
“I’ve never been on the lake, but I’ve been on a cruise ship two times,” Phillips said.
Phillips was part of the 60 or so youth from ‘A Better Chance, A Better Community’ ABC 2 summer camp group from Scotland Neck. The campers focus on a different theme each week. The kids go to camp Monday through Thursday, followed by a Friday field trip.
A Better Chance, A Better Community founder Chester Williams said the theme for the week is safety. He couldn’t think of a better way to use the Friday field trip than to expose his campers to Lake Gaston. Williams noted his youth don’t have access to the lake from their part of the county.
“Recreation equity is one of the things we talk about in Halifax County,” Williams said. “When there are opportunities like this, the kids learn how to engage and interact with the water or how to be safe in the lake. There are different opportunities and different things that you can do at the lake. It’s a wonderful exposure for our young people to take back to their families and friends. There are exciting opportunities for them on Lake Gaston.”
The second group of children from the John 3:16 Center arrived shortly after 10 a.m. The John 3:16 kids followed the same process as their peers from southern Halifax County. After registering and getting fitted for life jackets, they had a little time on their hands. Some blew bubbles. Others found spots at the corn hole boards sitting near the dockside. Getting a game in was tough when chaperones started counting them out and bringing them to the boats that returned from the first trip.
Exciting is a tame word for the show and demonstrations prepared for the youth as they took a break from the water. A live look at wakeboarding at its best and other exciting happenings were all around the smiling kids.
Still, it was sometimes difficult to determine if the youth had more fun than the volunteers. Elizabeth Curtis was thrilled to volunteer for the first WTW at Lake Gaston.
“I think it’s very important to give the kids a day on the lake,” Curtis said. “They live close by and many of them have never been on a boat. I think this is an awesome event for them.”
Benson convinced U.S. Foods to donate 120 boxed lunches for the participants. It was another piece of the puzzle Washburn worked to bring to Lake Gaston. The cooperating weather put the final touches on a perfect day.
“It’s been an incredible experience,” Washburn said. “We’re just doing this so we can make sure we share our love of water sports, and share the Word of God.”
-Arnasia Phillips didn’t know what to expect — other than having fun on her Friday field trip. That expectation was met for Phillips and the participants at the first-ever WTW event on Lake Gaston.
