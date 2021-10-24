When Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam visited Sussex County Central Schools last Friday morning, she packed a great deal of personal interaction with students and staff into her visit, as Morris Taylor, Director of Federal Programs for the Sussex County Public Schools and coordinator for the visit explained.
“She was here to look at our VPI (Virginia Preschool Initiative) program and Kindergarten classroom and also the Middle School to look at our STEM classes and our civics and government class,” said Taylor. “She wanted to see some of the fun, exciting things that our students were doing in those classes. So, we really appreciate First Lady Northam and Delegate Roslyn Tyler taking the time to come and visit our schools and to share with us how they support us on the state level.”
As Northam moved from classroom to classroom and school to school, she often stopped along the way to spend a moment with students, teachers, and staff members. In the elementary school, she participated in musical movement and learning activities with a kindergarten class of very enthusiastic students.
In the Middle School, students from a Civics Class listened attentively during a question and answer period. In responses to a question about things that she and the Governor have changed or would like to change in Virginia she smiled and said that she loves the state but has seen the need for some changes. Stressing the importance she and the governor place on early childhood education she explained that they “worked hard with the legislators to pass a law that said all children deserve a great early childhood education. And in just a few years we have doubled the amount of money that goes into Pre-K thanks to our great legislators, and we got some great money to go into childcare too, so that Moms and Dads can go back to work.”
As she was leaving, Northam said, “We’re just so proud of our amazing educators and administration who have really helped our children through this difficult time. “We have all 132 school divisions back in in person learning, and we know that’s the best way for our children to learn and maintain their social emotional physical mental health. Equity starts at the beginning, and we want all our children to have great opportunities and a great start in life. The three and four-year-olds are doing amazing now because they have that Pre-K opportunity to get ready for school.”
“And you can see from the joy in their faces that everyone is glad to be back here in school,” she added. “Our middle schoolers are looking toward careers that we couldn’t even imagine just a few years ago, doing coding and wonderful computer work along with the basics that they’re learning as well, so we’re just so happy to be back here in Sussex County.”
Afterward, Superintendent Arthur Dr. Arthur L. Jarrett, Jr. described the visit as “A very exciting time. I am very pleased that the First Lady would take the time out of her day to come down and see how we’re doing. It means a lot. The transition back to in school learning has required a lot of hard work on the part of our staff and administrators, and to have her come down to see that work and honor that work has meant so much to our staff and our students - to see our first lady and our delegate in the classroom actually seeing them and participating with them.”
Assistant Principal Clinton James also described it as a great visit and added, “I love that our students get to have these moments – these exposures – and I appreciate their coming down to spend some time with our students, answering their questions and seeing the great things we’re doing here in Sussex.”
Finally, James Holemon, JR, Principal of Sussex Central Middle School, stressed the importance of the students seeing the support, and added that he was especially happy that First Lady Northam “can see that the kids are here, excited to be here, they’re learning, and they’re getting better every day.”
