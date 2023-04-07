ABINGDON, Va. – A federal jury convicted a Houston, Texas man last week for trafficking large quantities of high-purity methamphetamine from Mexico into Southwest Virginia.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46, of Houston, Texas, was the major source of supply for a drug conspiracy that distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 6 kilograms of cocaine into Southwest Virginia through a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking organization.

