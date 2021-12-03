Greensville County and Southside Virginia are vital in the Commonwealth’s annual agriculture production. Greensville-Emporia Extension Office Unit Coordinator Sara Rutherford delivered an overview of the agricultural industry locally and throughout the Commonwealth as the guest speaker at last week’s Emporia Rotary Club meeting.
Virginia has 7.8 million acres of farmland. In 2017 the average size of a Virginia farm was 181 acres. Considering there were approximately 43,000 farms in the Commonwealth. A significant amount of space was worked by producers.
The annual economic impact of the farming industry in Virginia is $70 billion. Add the timber industry to agriculture, and that number shoots up to $91 billion.
“Less than 15 cents of every consumer dollar you spend actually goes to the farmer,” Rutherford said. “The farmers are working really hard to earn 15 cents of your dollar. A lot of that goes to processors and transportation.”
When discussing Greensville County and Southside Virginia agriculture, many people think of peanuts, cotton, and soybeans. Southside Virginia is a top producer of the crops mentioned above that are not grown in much of the state.
The top money-producing agricultural commodity in the Commonwealth is chickens. The bird accounts for $935 million annually in revenue. That number dwarfs the $413 million cattle money produced, the state’s No. 2 commodity. Greenhouse nurseries, dairy, and turkeys round out the top five revenue producing farming industries in Virginia.
In 2018, industrial hemp accounted for approximately 150 acres of farmland use in Greensville County. In three short years, that acreage has nearly disappeared. Rutherford said industrial hemp accounted for only 7 acres of farming this year.
Rutherford said the market fell off for the crop for several reasons. Industrial hemp is a plant that disappeared for hundreds of years and only recently re-emerged. Growers are still learning about the crop and how to combat the pests that emerge. As acreage for growing one produce declined, another filled the void.
“There is a hybrid wheat and barley called triticale that farmers are growing in Greensville County,” Rutherford said. “Last year, we grew about 150 acres of it, so that’s kind of a new and emerging product of our area. It’s the best of both worlds - both barley and wheat. It has a niche market, mostly in the grain industry.”
Wheat sweet corn and sweet potatoes are three of many other crops grown locally.
Agriculture has a rich history in Emporia-Greensville. Rutherford stressed agriculture and farming remain a vital piece of the overall Emporia-Greensville economy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.