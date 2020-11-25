CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, has kicked off Thanksgiving week by spreading joy through the Gifting of the Turkeys community initiative. Neighbors who live adjacent to the company's landfills will receive free holiday food provisions throughout the organization's operational footprint.
The spirit of Thanksgiving campaign began Saturday, November 21, with team members who hand-delivered Thanksgiving main courses to local residents. The initiative began at Eagle Ridge Landfill in Missouri last year and expanded in 2020. Currently, Meridian Waste Government and Community Affairs Managers, General Managers, and Area Presidents are providing meals in the following locations:
Eagle Ridge Landfill, Bowling Green, Mo.
Shotwell Construction and Demolition Landfill, Wendell, N.C.
Poplar View Construction and Demolition Landfill, Knoxville, Tenn.
Riverside Construction and Demolition Landfill, Knoxville, Tenn.
Lunenburg Landfill, Lunenburg, Va.
“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. During this special time of year, the Meridian Waste family focuses on a key mission, to give thanks for the many blessings we receive from family and friends, work teams, business partners, and those in communities we serve,” said Walter “Wally” Hall, Meridian Waste’s CEO. “We understand the industrial activities associated with our landfills may intermittently impact our neighbors. The Gifting of the Turkeys is our way of saying thank you for their commitment to a clean and healthy environment.”
Across the four U.S. states which serve as home to Meridian Waste landfills, 94 turkeys were delivered to neighbors. Recipients received a postcard in November about the kind gesture for planning holiday meals. For more information about Meridian Waste, visit the website at MeridianWaste.com.
