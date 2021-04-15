NORFOLK, VA; The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to seek the public's assistance in identifying a possible suspect vehicle and/or driver involved in an interstate shooting.
The shooting incident occurred late Monday evening (April12) at approximately 11:56 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 264 in the vicinity of Military Highway. The driver of a blue Nissan sedan shot and seriously injured the driver of a 2019 Dodge Ram.
The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 264, eastbound, in the vicinity of Military Highway or prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)556-5213 or alternate #(757) 746-2699 or questions@vsp.viriginia.gov
