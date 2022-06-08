Currently the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an interstate shooting that occurred early this morning, in the city of Norfolk.
This is an on-going criminal investigation and information is still fluid and on-going.
At approximately 1:16 AM (June 8), the VSP Communications center received a call of a gunshot victim at Norfolk Sentara Hospital, suffering non-life threatening injuries. The shooting incident occurred in the vicinity of Interstate 564, westbound at the 1 mile marker. State Police were called upon to investigate. Victims were unsure of the location of where the incident occured or of any suspects.
The victims were driving a red colored Ford sedan. The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 564 WESTBOUND, in the vicinity of, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov
