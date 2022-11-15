The Washington Park Association and the Girl Scouts Troop #1298 have teamed up to help those in need a little extra to stay warm this winter as colder temperatures move into Emporia-Greensville.
Through Jan. 4, the Girl Scouts are holding a winter coat drive, and are in search of donations of new or gently used coats, gloves, hats, scarves, and other winter wear for those who need it. Donors can drop off their clothing at Guiding Light Family Services on Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or at Washington Park Center on Tuesdays from noon to 2 p.m.
The coat drive is a community service project of the Girl Scouts Troop 1298, and the idea was suggested during a troop meeting that took place on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 18.
For more information, send an e-mail to troop1298gs@gmail.com.
