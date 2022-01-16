The American Red Cross returns to Emporia-Greensville’s Family YMCA Wednesday for its first of six blood drives in Emporia this year. The event runs from noon-6 p.m.
COVID-19 remains a factor in the blood donation protocol. The wearing of masks is required to enter the blood donation area in the YMCA gym. If potential donors do not have a face covering on hand, one is provided for them.
Heading into the last local blood drive of 2021 in November, the American Red Cross was short on the supply of blood donations. Type O blood was critically low in the region’s inventory of blood.
Some features of the Emporia blood drives haven’t changed. Donnie Clements is the long-time event coordinator for the bi-monthly event. Dot Woodruff is on hand, providing drinks or snacks for donors. Linwood Pope and Steve Duncan are at the entrance to sign in and direct those giving blood.
Mid-Atlantic Account Manager for Donor Recruitment Marla Watson said Emporia is a favored site for the phlebotomists to visit. Her crew is familiar with the local staff working the event and many of the same donors.
The Mid Atlantic Region’s Red Cross is based in Richmond, serving Emporia-Greensville, surrounding counties, and central Virginia. Kristin Vaughan, executive director of the YMCA, said many donors have already signed up for Wednesday’s blood drive at 212 Weaver Ave. More slots for donors are available.
To set up an appointment to donate blood, register online at redcrossblood.org and enter “GreensvilleEmporia” or call 1-800-733-2767.
