Richmond, VA - Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson released the following statement in response to the events on Capitol Hill today:
"Today, the American people witnessed unspeakable, disturbing, and horrifying acts of violence at the seat of national government of the greatest nation the world has ever known.
"As chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, I condemn in the strongest possible terms those who have today employed violence, breached the security of our nation’s Capitol, and defied our law enforcement heroes and others in positions of authority. They neither represent nor speak for the Republican Party of Virginia, our fellow citizens, or any civilized people. They do not reflect our views, our values, or the Republican Creed. I and Virginia Republicans across our great Commonwealth condemn these despicable acts without reservation or hesitation.
"As one who was privileged to wear the Air Force uniform of a great nation for 30 years and witnessed first-hand the corrosive effects of acts of national violence in other countries, I am disturbed beyond measure by today’s events on Capitol Hill. The God-given and Constitutionally-protected right of peaceful assembly and protest must be preserved, protected, and defended at all costs—but we as free citizens must be equally quick to condemn any and all acts of violence and hatred wherever and whenever they occur.
"We are a nation of laws, not of men. In that spirit, the Republican Party of Virginia calls on all citizens who are present on Capitol Hill to obey law enforcement personnel, respect the laws of our land, withdraw from Capitol Hill, and restore peace to the hallowed ground that is our nation’s Capitol.
"Today of all days is when we must answer to the better angels of our nature. Thank you to those law-abiding citizens who today respected the laws of our land, and may God bless and keep our brave law enforcement personnel who today defended the seat of our national legislature."
