Patiently waiting for their three minutes to speak, local citizens and solar professionals filled the Golden Leaf Commons Monday evening to sound off on proposed amendments from the Greensville County Board of Supervisors to the County’s Comprehensive Plan regarding solar projects. Ultimately, the Board voted 3-1 to defer a final decision on the amendments.
The proposed amendments discussed during Monday’s meeting included prohibiting any utility-scale solar project less than 5MW, limiting solar projects to a maximum of 1,000 acres with no more than 75% panel coverage, placing any future project within one mile of an existing transmission or distribution line, and prohibiting any project from being located with five miles of another approved project.
During a joint work session on June 22, the County’s Planning Commission recommended to the Board that no changes be made to the Zoning Ordinance pertaining to utility-scale solar development. The Commission also recommended making no changes to the Comprehensive Plan pertaining to solar development. Both motions passed by a 5-1 vote with one member abstaining.
What did experts say?
Thomas Delafield, Director of Project Development with Renewable Energy Services, explained that the proposed changes, if adopted, would essentially create a ban on any future projects of note in the County.
“The distance requirement set forth in the current draft of the ordinance would constitute a de facto ban on solar because of the shape of the County which allows for very few 5 mile radius circles which don’t overlap,” Delafield said. “Doing the math, there are about 190,000 acres in Greensville County and about 50,000 acres in a circle with a five mile radius, so even if a perfect world, the draft ordinance would only allow for less than four projects, regardless of the project’s size.”
Delafield, like Wilson, believes that a restrictive zoning ordinance would restrict the freedom of landowners and developers alike.
“A case by case approach to solar projects would benefit both the public boards and the landowners by allowing developers and landowners the flexibility to be creative in the way they provide quality projects while allowing the Boards some discretion to impose additional conditions as needed to address unique concerns,” Delafield said.
Earnest Greene, an external affairs manager with Dominion Energy, said the company recognizes the limitations that the proposed changes would place on future projects.
“We’re asking you to not approve the ordinance changes and amendments that have been submitted because they will, in fact, hinder solar development,” Greene said. “If that’s what the County is trying to do, you’re going to be successful.”
Laura Wilson, a businesses development manager from Dominion, said the proposed amendments were seemingly arbitrary, and that the Board would benefit the most by voting on solar projects on a case-by-case basis.
“The proposed solar amendments that you have before you tonight to your zoning ordinance could severely limit, if not eliminate solar development and its potential economic benefits for Greensville County,” Wilson said.
According to Wilson, the revenue share adopted by Greensville County would produce $1,400 per year per mW, increasing by 10% every five years. Wilson said this would be zero-risk, guaranteed, predictable income that could provide funding for critical community needs.
What do citizens think?
A number of citizens during Mondays’ meeting voiced their support for future solar projects, following the experts’ lead and imploring the Board not to adopt the proposed amendments.
Emporia native Mike Rae said his small piece of property is not currently being used for solar development, but he would consider himself lucky if one day that was a possibility.
“I can promise you, the money that solar brings, I would never get planting pine trees. I will never get that money planting peanuts, cotton, tobacco, sweet potatoes and everything else that’s been planted,” Rae said. “Again, I’m not in the solar, but I’m sure hoping that I am one day soon to see that revenue.
Lexi Jones, of Jarratt and environmentalist, said she, like Rae, believes landowners and taxpayers should maintain the freedom to develop their land in any way they choose.
“I do feel like a person who pays property taxes just as equal as I do should have the opportunity to utilize their properties in their manner because they’re paying taxes as an individual and in their investments,” Jones said.
Jones has does extensive consulting work for companies like Dominion Energy. She said Dominion and other companies have truly followed through on their commitments to bettering the communities in which they develop solar projects.
The Board of Supervisors deferred a decision on the proposed solar amendments this time. Board vice chairman Belinda Astrop said she would like another chance to look over the changes with the context of what was said during Monday’s meeting.
