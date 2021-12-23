The Commonwealth of Virginia and Attorney General Mark Herring are asking the Virginia Supreme Court to overturn the temporary injunction allowing skill games to resume in Virginia.
A lawsuit filed on June 21 by Emporia native, business owner and former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler and his attorney Sen. Bill Stanley, R-20, came to a head in Greensville County Circuit Court on Dec. 6. Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner ordered a temporary injunction allowing "skill games" across Virginia to return to action. Lerner agreed with the Sadler team's claim that the skill games ban denied its right to free speech.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam, Herring, and others filed an appeal to reverse Lerner's decision. An amicus brief was simultaneously filed by Colonial Downs Group/Rosie's Gaming Emporium to bring back the skills game ban that went into effect on July 1.
Herring's petition for review argues the court did not weigh all the factors when issuing the order.
In a Stanley Law Group press release, Stanley said Revolutionary Racing, a Chicago-based group of investors, owns Colonial Downs Group. Stanley is surprised it would attach its name to the appeal at this stage of the proceedings.
"With the filing of Revolutionary Racing's amicus brief, which is effectively a request to be a party to the appeal, the curtain has finally been pulled back to reveal that out-of-state casinos are driving this attack on skill games and Virginia's small businesses," Stanley said. "We suspected this all along. The attempt to ban skill games was never about good government policy. It was about money and greed, and the big casinos were behind it. These out-of-state gaming interests see Virginia small business owners and "mom-and-pop" convenience stores and restaurants as competition, and they will stop at nothing to monopolize this new industry in our Commonwealth. Hermie's important court victory has forced these Chicago and Las Vegas gambling interests to come 'out of the shadows' as they attempt to crush those who get in their way."
After Lerner's Dec. 6 decision favoring Sadler and small business owners providing skill games to their customers, Sadler said the fight is far from over. The former NASCAR driver weighed in on Tuesday's petition to overturn the temporary injunction.
"Fortunately, the courts have already ruled in favor of Virginia small businesses and against this unconstitutional piece of legislation designed to benefit these out-of-state, mega-gaming companies over the small business owner from Virginia," Sadler said. "I remain confident, as I have throughout this court proceeding, that we will win on the merits of our case. I call on all small business owners in Virginia to stand with us against these big out-of-state corporations who want to put us out of business."
Should the Virginia Supreme Court choose not to weigh in on the injunction, a final declaratory judgment on the skill games ban is scheduled for May 18 in Greensville County Circuit Court.
