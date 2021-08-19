Summer vacation ends soon for students, and it’s the time of year to be stocking up on school supplies.
A good start on the process is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Emporia’s Veterans Memorial Park. Nancy P-Word on Da Street will be distributing free book bags for youth. Children and adults can receive one bookbag, each.
Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt and Emporia City Sheriff Keith Prince will assist in the book bag giveaway effort.
Those participating in the book bag giveaway must follow CDC guidelines. Veterans Memorial Park is located at 201 South Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.