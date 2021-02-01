The Greensville County School Board met in an emergency meeting Tuesday evening to discuss issues facing GCPS teachers and staff related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers, staff returning to offices
Currently, GCPS staff only report to their offices on Fridays, and carry out virtual instruction from home Monday-Thursday. During its last meeting on Jan. 12, the Board voted to approve a phase-in plan that would have staff report to their offices more regularly every two weeks until the week of March 22, when they would be in the office all five days of the week.
GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans presented the Board with data regarding COVID cases and exposures among GCPS staff. From Aug. 20-Dec. 18, 13 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional 20 needed to quarantine due to an exposure to the virus. Alarmingly, however, from Jan. 4-Jan 25, there have been 14 confirmed cases of COVID amongst GCPS staff, with an additional 24 employees needing to quarantine due to potential exposure.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Board member Janey Bush made a motion to have teachers and staff remain in a virtual office setting through the first nine weeks of the second semester. The motion failed following a 3-3 vote, with no tiebreaker available. Because the motion failed, the phase-in plan will remain in place.
Board Chairman Marva Dunn and Board members Bush and Jones-Gilliam voted in favor of the motion, while Board members Rook, Pierce and Roberts voted against it.
Employee sick leave
A second 3-3 vote also denied a motion to extend paid sick leave provided by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to GCPS staff. Board Chairman Dunn and Board members Bush and Jones-Gilliam voted in favor of the motion, while Board members Rook, Pierce and Roberts voted against it.
The FFCRA, which went into effect on April 1, 2020, also gave school districts the opportunity to apply for tax credits if they incurred costs due to an employee missing time because of the coronavirus. Under the FFCRA, employees were given two weeks of paid sick leave if they were unable to work because they were forced to quarantine due to a COVID exposure or positive test. Employees were also offered paid sick leave at two-thirds the employee’s pay rate if they were unable to work because of a bona fide need to care for an individual in quarantine or to care for a child whose school or day care center was closed due to COVID.
The FFCRA was set to end on Dec. 31, 2020, but was extended through March 31, 2021. However, it is no longer mandatory for school districts, and no longer offers tax credits for school districts if costs are incurred due to employees missing extended time.
GCPS Director of Human Resources Paige Crewe noted that without the FFCRA, bus drivers and food service workers who can not do their jobs from home will have to use their regular sick leave if they need to quarantine.
Going forward, GCPS staff will continue receiving their standard sick leave provided by the Family and Medical Leave Act.
