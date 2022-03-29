LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the larceny of Alberta Food Barn, Boydton Plank Road, Alberta, Virginia at 9:05 p.m. on March 15.
Captain Brad Evans said Deputy B. E. Bowen responded and spoke with the reporting party who stated that three black males were in the story playing the fish tables. She claimed they were hacking the fish tables. She told dispatch that they had hacked the tables for about $4,000 in 30 minutes. The caller stated that two of the men appeared to be upper 30s to low 40s and the third male to be in his late 20s. She described one of the older males to be wearing a white shirt and wore glasses. Evans said the store owner arrived and law enforcement was able to look at the camera footage. Investigation was notified and will handle the case going forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.