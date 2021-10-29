Emporia Sanitation Supervisor Anthony Gillus said loose-leaf collection is underway in Emporia. The loose-leaf collection runs until Jan. 31.
Residents are asked to remove potential equipment-damaging debris such as tree limbs and rocks. The leaf pickup schedule is from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The schedule varies pending weather conditions and the number of leaves in an area.
Trash receptacle removal Nov. 16 public hearing
The City of Emporia Sanitation Department seeks the cooperation of residents in removing their trash receptacles from the street once the garbage is collected.
Citizens must put their waste containers out for collection no later than 7 a.m. on collection day. The waste receptacles are supposed to be removed no less than 24 hours after collection. Gillus recently asked the City Council to approve an extra fee for violators of the code. City officials are placing hangers on the doors of residents not following the 24-hour removal policy. Gillus seeks a $25 fee for repeat offenders of the policy. The fee would be added to the monthly water bill.
The public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the municipal building.
