RICHMOND – Governor Glenn Youngkin signed SB739 Wednesday, empowering parents by creating a parental opt-out from local school mask mandates and ensuring five day a week in-person instruction. The bill will take effect immediately, providing school districts a transition period to comply by March 1.
The bill signing follows a Loudoun County Circuit Court’s decision allowing Executive Order EO2 to stand. The order allows parents to opt-out of school mask requirements for their children effective Feb. 17.
"Today is a great day for Virginia’s parents and kids,” Youngkin said. “Not only did we pass a bipartisan bill empowering parents to opt-out of school mask mandates, but also the Loudoun Circuit Court reaffirmed parents' rights to have a say in their child’s health, education, care, and wellbeing. We’re excited that Loudoun has reached this decision. Importantly, the court ordered that any disciplinary action against students who were punished for following their parents’ decision to remove their mask will be expunged from their records."
