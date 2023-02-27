-

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi

 Susan Shibut

RICHMOND – The House Appropriations Committee voted along party lines to suspend consideration of a bill that would assist veterans in getting teaching licenses to help fill a critical need for teachers in public schools. 

The bill, SB 890, introduced by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D- Richmond, would have established a state-funded program that would help support veterans and service members obtain teaching licenses and assist in the transition into the workforce. The proposed Veterans Teaching Licensure Support Fund and Program would work in collaboration with the University of Virginia’s Curry School of Education.