RICHMOND – The House Appropriations Committee voted along party lines to suspend consideration of a bill that would assist veterans in getting teaching licenses to help fill a critical need for teachers in public schools.
The bill, SB 890, introduced by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D- Richmond, would have established a state-funded program that would help support veterans and service members obtain teaching licenses and assist in the transition into the workforce. The proposed Veterans Teaching Licensure Support Fund and Program would work in collaboration with the University of Virginia’s CurrySchool of Education.
“As we all know, we have a critical shortage of licensed teachers in Virginia,” Hashmi said. “We also have our military veteran population that is seeking employment, many of whom want to teach.”
According to Hashmi, nearly 11,000 teachers have left the state’s public school system since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. In response, schools have been forced to accept teachers with provisional licenses as well as ask teachers to teach courses outside their areas of expertise, Hashmi said.
“[This bill] honors our veterans by providing a source of funding for professional studies courses that lead to teaching licensure,” Hashmi said.
The bill was motioned to table by Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, who said the bill failed to receive funding from the Senate. The bill was tabled in a 12-8 vote last Friday.
The committee voted on nine other bills during Friday’s session, striking one bill from the docket. Three other bills were tabled, including the establishment of state-funded STEM robotics teams for Virginia public schools and expanding financial aid for national guardsmen. Six bills passed, including mandatory coverage of hearing aids for minors, the establishment of a Gaming Regulatory Fund, and expanding student mental health resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.