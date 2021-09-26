On Monday, Circuit Judge Louis Lerner denied Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s motion to move the hearing from Emporia to Richmond regarding a suit he is named in.
The lawsuit filed June 21 by Emporia native and business owner Hermie Sadler and his attorney Sen. Bill Stanley, R-20, claims that the skill game ban violates the free speech of Virginia small business owners. The skill game ban passed by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam went into effect July 1. The ban impacts hundreds of small business owners that previously housed skill games throughout the Commonwealth. Northam and the Commonwealth of Virginia are also named in the lawsuit.
“Today, the Attorney General’s attempt to avoid and delay this lawsuit, a lawsuit that merely seeks to protect Hermie’s constitutional rights as a small business owner, is finally over. Sadler attorneys Stanley and Ryan McDougle said in a statement. “His attempt to move this case out of Emporia and send it to Richmond and delay the case further has now failed. The Attorney General’s further attempt to avoid providing evidence to Sadler that is both vital and relevant to the case as required by law has now failed. And, when the government’s lawyer suddenly pronounced at the hearing that they were now abandoning their main argument to dismiss Sadler’s lawsuit — that small businesses did not have a right of free speech in Virginia – this was a tacit admission from the AG’s office that they simply cannot defend the indefensible.”
The judge ordered Herring and others named in the lawsuit to respond to discovery requests by Sadler’s attorneys within 21 days.
“I am thankful that we are now one step closer to getting this case to trial to protect my business and other small businesses from government overreach,” Sadler said. “ The last few months have been challenging for small business operators, and this unlawful action by Virginia to ban skill games in local convenience stores like mine has galvanized all store owners as a group to now fight for what is right.”
Sadler estimated the ban would cost his business $750,000 annually. The parties are scheduled to reappear in Greensville Circuit Court on Oct. 12.
