va tech player

Virginia Tech during the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Tuesday March 7th, 2023 (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/ACC)

 ACC

• BOSTON COLLEGE: Makai Ashton-Langford and Jaeden Zackery are the only duo in the ACC to average better than 1.40 steals per game. Ashton-Langford ranked fifth in the ACC (1.55 spg) while Zackery was seventh (1.42). 

• CLEMSON: With 14 wins, the Tigers set a program record for conference wins. This marks Clemson's highest ACC seed since a No. 3 seed in 2008 and just the second time since 1990 that the Tigers have been a No. 3 seed or better. 