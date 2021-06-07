Emporia-Greensville voters head to the polls Tuesday for the Democratic primary. Citizens decide the Democrat representative for governor, lt. governor, and attorney general.
Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe is seeking to win tomorrow's Democratic primary for an opportunity to face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the General Election on Nov. 2. He is opposed by Jennifer Carroll Foy, Jennifer McClellan, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, and Lee Carter. McAuliffe served as Virginia governor from 2014-2018.
Lt. Governor Democratic candidates are Hala Ayala, Mark Levine, Andria McClellan, Sean Perryman, Sam Rasoul, and Xavier Warren vie for the spot opposite of Republican representative Winsome Sears.
Attorney General Mark Herring seeks a third term. He faces Jerrauld Jones in today's primary. The winner faces Republican Jason Miyares in the Nov. 2 General Election. The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
